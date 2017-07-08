Elderly woman dead after being hit by lightning

An elderly woman died on the spot when she was struck by lightning at Barangay Pooc in Sta. Fe town of Bantayan Island at 10 am Saturday.

The victim was identified as Marina Necessario, a 77-year-old resident of Barangay Langub, Sta. Fe.

She was on board a wooden boat with her sons Rolly and Ranel as they were about to dock at Barangay Pooc when lightning struck them. The 38-year-old Rolly sustained injuries and was brought to Bantayan District Hospital for treatment.

A post on the Facebook page of Sta. Fe municipal government stated that foreign tourists in the vicinity tried to revive the elder Necessario to no avail.