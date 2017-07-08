2 ALA fighters triumph in Pinoy Pride undercard; Jerusalem loses

ALA Boxing Gym’s Esneth Domingo and Kevin Jake Cataraja emerged victorious in the undercards of the Pinoy Pride 41: New Generation Warriors Saturday night at the Ic3 Convention Center in Cebu City.

Domingo walked away with a lopsided unanimous decision victory against John Kenan Villaflor, while Cataraja pulled off a first-round knockout victory over Lony Cadayday.

All three judges scored the bout at 60-53 for Domingo.

Cataraja, on the other hand, proved too much for Cadayday, who was floored twice in the first round.

Another ALA fighter was unlucky as Melvin Jerusalem bowed to RWS Boxing Gym’s Joey Canoy via unanimous decision in a battle of two former world title challengers.

Canoy banked on timely counter punches and sent Jerusalem to the canvas in the seventh round.

Jerusalem fell into deeper trouble after he was slapped with a one-point deduction for hitting Canoy with a low blow.

Two judges scored the bout at 95-93 for Canoy, while the third judge one saw it 96-92, still for Canoy.