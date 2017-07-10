Ally of detained drug runner nabbed in Cebu City

An ally of a detained big-time drug runner was arrested in Cebu City on Monday morning.

31-year old Kristine Love Zabalan was arrested in her apartment in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City at 3:30 A.M.

Zabalan was apprehended together with her cohort Mark Saguinsin through a search warrant issued by Judge Samuel Malazarte.

Seized from the two suspects is P354,000 worth of packs of suspected shabu.

Zabalan is reportedly an ally of Jesryl Bacalla, who is currently detained in Cebu City over drug charges in October 2016. Bacalla was arrested together with his wife, Leyte village chief Jean Bacalla, for the possession of at least P5.9 million worth of shabu in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Jesryl was also linked to suspected drug lord Kerwin Espinosa Jr.