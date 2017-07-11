Serving up a taste of home at Luwag Native Seafood Grill

Luwag Native Seafood Grill is making waves in satisfying their valued diners through their exquisite Filipino cuisine.

Following the success of their first restaurant in Mactan, Luwag is now catering to the taste buds of people from the Southside with its branch in SM Seaside City Cebu.

John Cabahug who is one of the owners of the restaurant said that they started the business with a simple reason and that is to see the satisfaction that their food is giving to the people.

Cabahug, alongside Chef Alex Ulba, takes pride in their delicious Filipino dishes with a modernized taste.

They added that since they are still in the early stages of setting up their business, diners can see constant improvements in the coming days. They now offer set meals perfect for sharing. They are also planning on adding new items to the menu such as healthy juice brand V-Drink which has refreshingly nutritious flavors like Malunggay and Mangagaw.

With its value-for-money and mouthwatering Filipino food, Luwag Native Seafood Grill will surely be the newest go-to place when dining out with your family and friends. It is located at the Sky Park, SM Seaside City Cebu.