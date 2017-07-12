Capitol launches P95M water system for Alegria

EIGHT out of nine barangays in Alegria town will soon have potable water in their households following the groundbreaking of the P95 million water system project by the provincial government at noon Wednesday.

The groundbreaking held at Sitio Tagatay, Barangay Guadalupe in Alegria town was attended by Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III and Alegria Mayor Verna Magallon and is aimed at reducing the incidence of typhoid fever cases caused by polluted water.

Barangay Lipanto was not included in the project since it already has its own water system.