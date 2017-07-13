Person of interest in crime now a suspect

CALL CENTER AGENT KILLING

ONE of the two persons of interest in the killing of a call center agent in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, is now considered a suspect.

Testimonies and circumstantial evidence are pointing to the possibility that habal-habal driver Sherwin Velasquez had something to do with the killing of Aireen Adolfo, said Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

“We have witnesses who saw the victim ride with the suspect on the night that the crime happened,” said Doria.

Doria said there are at least three witnesses in the crime, but they remain hesitant to execute an affidavit.

“Maybe they’re afraid that something will happen to them if they testify. But we will continue to convince them, plead to them to cooperate so they can help give justice to the victim,” said Doria.

Robbery is being eyed as a possible motive in the killing.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Investigation Detection Management Branch of CCPO, said they are reviewing some footage of closed-circuit television cameras that may have captured the moment the victim rode with the suspect in Barangay Pit-os until they traveled to Pulangbato.

According to the witnesses, the victim rode with the suspect between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. last Sunday.

The victim left home last Sunday afternoon to buy some groceries but failed to return home until her body was found dumped inside a subdivision last Monday morning.

Devaras said a “bihag” or dead game fowl may add to the circumstantial evidence against Velasquez.

In denying involvement in the crime, Velasquez said he was in a cockpit in Mandaue City when the crime happened.

The dead game fowl was found some 20 meters from the grassy area where Adolfo’s body was found.

The victim’s bag was also found in a river near Velasquez’s house.

Though no charges have been filed against him in relation to the killing, Velasquez is detained at the Talamban Police Station after he was caught with a sachet of suspected shabu when he was picked up by police for questioning last Tuesday.

Doria said they suspect that aside from Velasquez, there are other persons involved in the crime.

Ramonito Tribunalo, the other habal-habal driver who was picked up by police for questioning, has been cleared of any involvement in the crime, but he remained in jail after police found bullets of a .38 caliber revolver in his house.