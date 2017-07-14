Sirao residents to move to Barangay Guba after landslide

AT LEAST 20 families of Barangay Sirao will soon be given a temporary relocation site, as the Cebu City Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) is set to start identifying a safe specific area for them.

The residents of Barangay Sirao needs to be relocated after several landslides affected the mountain barangay.

ADVERTISEMENT

DWUP operations chief Genevieve Alcoseba said they are looking into a city-owned lot in Barangay Guba as relocation site for the families who agreed to move out of Sirao.

She said that each family will be given 100 square meters of land where they will install their makeshift shelters.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced earlier that the families will receive assistance from the disaster fund of the city.

The affected families will be informed once the area is identified and set.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo, deputy mayor on infrastructure matter, said that he was instructed by the mayor to start repairing the road in Sirao that was damaged by the landslides.

He said the city will soon start the clearing operation.