Rape case hits snag as victim fails to show up

AS the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas-Cebu Chapter condemned rape and all kinds of violence against women after a lawyer-broadcaster was accused of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, the Pari-an police are also hoping that the girl and her mother would pursue the case.

This developed after the victim and the mother did not show up at the police station on July 14 to file their affidavit which is required before the police could act on the case.

“Atong buhaton karon is just wait for them na moari sa station aron mo-pirma (What we have to do now is just wait for them to come to the police station and sign (the affidavit),” said Senior Insp. Dexter Basirgo, Pari-an police chief.

Basirgo said that they called the mother of the victim on the phone to ask her why she did not show up for the filing of the affidavit.

Basirgo said the mother told him that she had another family matter to attend to which was not related to the case.

She, however, assured Basirgo that she is still interested in pursuing the case against the lawyer-broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Fr. Roberto Ebisa, KBP-Cebu Chapter president, issued the statement on their strong condemnation against rape and violence against women as the group’s stand on the alleged rape of the 13-year-girl by a lawyer-broadcaster.

Fr. Ebisa, however, clarified that based on the initial investigation of the KBP legal counsel, the accused media personality is not a member of their organization.

As the biggest organization of broadcast media in the country, KBP upholds the protection and welfare of children and women, said Ebisa.