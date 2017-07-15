NBI to conduct parallel probe into call center agent slay

DISSATISFIED by the slow pace of the police investigation into the death of a call center agent in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, the victim’s family has sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation.

NBI Special Investigator Arnel Pura confirmed that the office will conduct a parallel investigation into the killing of Aireen Adolfo, who was found dead on Monday morning after she failed to come home on Sunday after telling her family she was going grocery shopping.

According to the victim’s mother, Leah Adolfo, they want to speed up the investigation into her daughter’s death.

She said, “Lugak man and imbestigasyon sa Homicide. Unya usahay naa silay mga himoong lakang, dili nila i-coordinate sa amo.”

(The investigation conducted by the Homicide section seems to be quite loose. Sometimes they have certain moves which they don’t coordinate with us.)

Adolfo also said that they asked the police for a copy of the CCTV footage that the police was able to get, but they would not allow them to watch it “kay dili kuno klaro ang kopya sa CCTV footage, mao nga dili mi nila patan-awon (because the copy was not clear and so they did not want us to look at it).”

Earlier, Cebu City Police Office director Senior Supt. Joel Doria said the focus of their investigation now is the 43-year-old habal-habal driver Sherwin Velasquez because witnesses have testified that they saw the victim ride with him on his motorcycle on the night the crime was committed.

The mother said Aireen was the breadwinner of their family. They are awaiting the arrival of one of the victim’s siblings before they lay her to rest.