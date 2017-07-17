New suspect in call center agent murder

The parallel investigation done by the regional National Bureau of Investigation (NBI -7) on the murder of call center agent Aireen Adolfo yielded a new suspect.

NBI Special Investigator Arnel Pura said a witness who requested anonymity pointed to habal-habal driver Francisco Capalaran Jr., a resident of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adolfo was supposed to be riding with Capalaran a few hours before her remains were found in a grassy area in Sitio Pulangbato, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City last July 10.

Pura said they will file a request for an inquest investigation on Capalaran this afternoon at the Cebu City Prosecutors Office.