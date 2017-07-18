Mandaue police nabs 14 suspects, seize P3K shabu

ABOUT 14 drug suspects were arrested and 13 sachets of shabu worth P3,900 along with drug paraphernalia were seized by Mandaue City police in the past few days.

Police said 11 of 14 suspects were arrested at checkpoint in Barangay Subangdako, Mandaue City, said Chief Insp. Mercy Villaro of the Mandaue City police./Visayas State University Intern Cristelita E. Boco

Early warning system in Mandaue villages set up

An early warning system and public address system had been set up and is operational in Mandaue City, the Mandaue City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office said Tuesday.

Felix Suico, Mandaue City disaster management office chief, said the system operates in Barangays Casuntingan, Paknaan Site, Alang-Alang and Pulang Bukid since they house lots of informal settlers.

Suico said their system consists of instruments to measure water level, rain gauge and wind speed. A public siren system to notify the command center and the outlying communities is also installed.

“This is set up so we can immediately dispatch teams to address the emergency,” Suico said. He said they are monitoring the Mahiga and Butuanon rivers whose waters can affect 100 families per barangay.