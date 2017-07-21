Seven caught, nearly P1M shabu seized

Seven drug pushers, including a student, were arrested in Moalboal town in a series of drug busts Thursday afternoon.

Eva Mae Bohol and her common-law partner Joven Novela were caught their home along with 19-year old college student Lorenz Bryan Barbarono.

Senior Supt. Joie Yape, chief of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), said Bohol and Novela supposedly had ties with Edziel Abendan, alleged hitman of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other suspects that were arrested were Renato Apostol, Jeremy Balbuena, Roel Vincent Harap and Jose Julie Eyac. About 908,000 worth of shabu or nearly P1 million were seized from the seven suspects.