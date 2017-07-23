Search for article

Two drug suspects slain in Mandaue

01:45 PM July 23rd, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, July 23rd, 2017 01:45 PM

A DRUG bust ended in a shootout that killed two targeted dealers at La Purisima, Barangay Guizo in Mandaue City at 5:30 p.m. last Saturday.

Senior Insp. Reslyn Abella, information officer of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) said the suspects identified as Junbert Tudtud and Antonio Mala-ay engaged police in a shootout after suspecting their presence during a transaction.

Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) recovered one cell phone, two loaded revolvers, P200 marked money and drug paraphernalia at the site.

