Council approves P700M budget

THE Cebu City Council approved a P716.5-million Supplemental Budget (SB) proposed by Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The approval came amid questions raised by some members of the opposition, Barug Team Rama bloc.

Councilor Raymond Garcia questioned the inclusion of P56.3 million for the rental of compactor trucks and dump trucks for the city’s garbage.

“It’s better for the city to purchase the equipment because at the end of the year, it becomes an asset of the city. If we just rent, at the end of the year, it will still be owned by the private bidder,” said Garcia.

Garcia’s objection was put to a vote with nine voting against it and eight voting for it.

But Garcia pointed out that under the law, passage of ordinances that involve money and payments need a “qualified majority” which in the City Council’s case should be at least 10 votes.

The council agreed to note Garcia’s objection and allow the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to rule on the issue when it reviews the approved SB.

Councilor Jose Daluz, for his part, objected to the inclusion of about P515 million from the realignment of funds from continuing appropriations.

“These have no cash backup. I would like to suggest that they instead change it and use the proceeds from the SRP (South Road Properties) sale as this was more than the estimated collection,” Daluz said.

As with Garcia’s objection, it also received a 9–8 vote and the council also agreed to let DBM rule on the matter later on.

No other item was questioned by the council as the body went ahead with the approval of the entire amount proposed by the mayor.

The approved budget includes garbage collection and disposal (P151.2M), Department of Public Services (P3M), Department of Social Welfare and Services (P71M), City Health Department field program (P7.2M), city administrator (P92M), Department of General Services (P10.1M), election reserve (P10M), mayor’s office (P8.7M), Cebu City Transportation Office (P5.7M), Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) construction services (P91.6M), DEPW maintenance of national or city streets and bridges (P35.3M), DEPW general administration (P7.3M), subsidies for the city’s hospitals (P74.3M), city markets (P1.4 M) and for the Cremdec training center (P103,336).

“There were just suggestions like instead of renting, why don’t we buy? Based on what we saw, they were not questioning the figures in the budget and also based on the statements of the department heads. So we just maintained the entire amount,” administration Councilor Hanz Abella said.