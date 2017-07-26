Task force seizes P60,000 dynamited fish

A TRUCK loaded with dynamited fish was intercepted by a Capitol task force against illegal fishing at Barangay Magay, Compostela town, northern Cebu Tuesday.

Rey Lyndon Ruiz, chief of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Illegal Fishing Task Force, said each of the 14 boxes of illegally caught fish weighed 50 to 60 kilograms and are worth P60,000.

Ruiz said their team patrolled a coastal barangay of Magay in Compostela at the time.

“We saw the fishes and some of them appeared to have signs of being blasted with explosives such as bits of their flesh were torn,” he said.

Lab tests on the fishes showed the fishes contained nitrate, a chemical compound used to create explosives.

The truck is now impounded in the Capitol Compound in Cebu City.

Some of the fishes that were fit for consumption were donated to various organizations.

Ruiz said the driver and the helper were temporarily released while investigation is ongoing.