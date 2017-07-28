Fire hits Lapu junk shop

Fire gutted down three structures inside the compound of a junk shop at Sitio Tigcahun, Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Friday afternoon.

SFO4 Rodrigo Ygot of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department, said the blaze started at 1:39 p.m. from unattended lighted garbage which spread to one of the structures of the junk shop owned Lucresia Amores, barangay captain of Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City.

Seven firetrucks responded to the fire scene, which was about a kilometer away from the runway of the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

The fire was placed under control at 2:10 p.m.