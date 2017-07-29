Three drug suspects killed in Minglanilla, Naga

Three drug suspects were shot down in separate incidents in Minglanilla town and Naga City last Friday evening and Saturday dawn.

In Barangay Sangi, Minglanila town, Ramon Rabanes was shot down by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants while he was headed to his mother’s home with his common-law partner at 9 pm last Friday.

The back rider shot the 44-year-old Rabanes on the left side of his head, causing him and his 48-year-old partner Marichan Cansancio to crash into the ground. Cansancio sustained minor injuries.

SPO2 Oliver Dacua of the Minglanilla police precinct said Rabanes was brought to the Minglanilla district hospital but he failed to make it. Cansancio admitted to police that Rabanes was a drug user.

In Naga City, the cohorts of an unidentified drug pusher died in a shootout with police at 2 am Saturday.

PO3 Reginald Galamgam of the Naga City police said their target managed to flee on seeing the police while the two remained in the drug den.