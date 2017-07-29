Creation of JMTF Leon Kilat to secure Visayas

Even before the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to wage an all-out war with the New People’s Army (NPA), the Police Regional Office and Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (Centcom) have been prepared to face any attacks from the rebels.

“Even without that order, the PNP is always on his toes against the NPA-CNN atrocities,” PRO-7 director Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CNN” stands for the Communist Party of the Philippines, NPA and the National Democratic Front.

On Friday, PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa told reporters that after the uprising of Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorist group in Marawi City is resolved, their next target will be to wipe out all the communist rebels in the country.

Espino said that even if the three provinces in Central Visayas are free from insurgents, they are not being complacent.

Col. Medel Aguilar, Centcom spokesperson, said they have been coordinating with local government units and the private sector in the Visayas to fight the rebels and terrorists.

Centcom created the Joint Maritime Task Force “Area Shield” or dubbed as JMTF Leon Kilat to secure the Visayas Region from the incursion of local terrorist groups coming from the south.

“Palagi naman tayong ready (We are always ready). Pinapalakas natin yung factor natin sa Negros Oriental (We are strengthening our factor in Negros Oriental),” Aguilar said.

Yesterday, JMTF Leon Kilat, through its Joint Maritime Task Group “Deter” stationed in Dumaguete City, in collaboration with the local government units of Negros Oriental and Siquijor, civil government agencies and other stakeholders conducted a capability demonstration and simulation exercises in Dumaguete.

“Negros Oriental is the gateway of any threat group coming from the South entering the Visayas Region. So we really need to strengthen our troops with the help of the community, private sector and the local government units,” Aguilar said.

He said that JMTF Leon Kilat will be the first line of defense of the Visayas against threat of rebels and terrorism.