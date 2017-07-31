Toledo signs pact for reclamation project

TOLEDO City took one step closer to implementing a proposed 11-hectare reclamation project that is seen to propel its economy forward.

Toledo City Mayor John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) for the project.

“This is a milestone for Toledo. This is something we have been dreaming about, hoping for, and almost gave up any hope for,” he said during the signing ceremony at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City.

Osmeña said the reclamation project in Barangay Poblacion, which was estimated to cost P644 million, will house a port and other related facilities in addition to what the city has now.

Mayor Osmeña said the undertaking will be a “great source of employment” and that he hopes it will decongest container truck traffic in Cebu City. “The day for Toledo to be a port and industrial center overseeing shipping is upon us,” Osmeña said.