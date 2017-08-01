Pillows Hotel receives award from TripAdvisor

FOR two straight years, Pillows Hotel, a premium business hotel located along Gov. Roa street, Cebu City, has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence for Bed and Breakfast category by TripAdvisor.

The Certificate of Excellence honors accommodations, restaurants and attractions that consistently receive great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor. The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

For the years 2016 and 2017, Pillows Hotel earned the approval of TripAdvisor through the positive feedback, comments, and trust from its clients coming to Cebu for business or pleasure.

“A big thank you goes out from us to all of you today who have taken the time, over the last year or so, to review us honestly about your stay with us, without you this would have been impossible. A Certificate like this is very rare to obtain in such a short time frame and for that reason, we are even more proud to receive it today knowing that it’s a true reflection of Pillows Hotel, its growth, our Super Pillows Team and our awesome guests,” read its statement.

Pillows Hotel, which opened its doors in September 2014, is positioned as the city’s top business hotel designed to appeal to both business and leisure travelers. The hotel is also located near government offices, Cebu’s top hospitals, and clinics.

The hotel has standard rooms, superior rooms, deluxe rooms, and premier suite rooms that can even accommodate up to 5 persons.

For hotel bookings and reservations, contact Pillows Hotel at (032) 268 8000. For hotel updates and other inquiries, check-out Pillows Hotel on Facebook.