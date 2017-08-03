Cebu Junior Olympics set late August

AFTER hitting a snag last month, the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) is eyeing to start the Cebu Junior Olympics by the last week of August hoping to find the next Cebuano Olympian who will don the national colors in the future.

The Junior Olympics program which was supposed to start in July, is a program in which students will be training under volunteer coaches before competing against each other on the last Sunday of the month.

“We wanted to start in July but it was still complicated and our partners here are the DepEd. The whole month of July, everybody was preparing for the intramural and they will be preparing for the district meet in August. So I don’t know how we can insert this but we will do our best to start by the end of August,” said CCSC chairman Edward Hayco.

Hayco said the program will be focusing on the medal-rich sports such as swimming, athletics, and gymnastics after the region’s lackluster showing in the Palarong Pambansa in Antique where the region wund up in ninth place, its worst finish.

“This is geared towards the Palaro. Initially, we just want more kids to enjoy grassroots sports regardless of whether they become athletes or not but now we are trying to balance competitive sports and grassroots sports,” Hayco added.