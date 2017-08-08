Police in Central Visayas launch manhunt for 3 drug suspects in Cebu

PETER LIM CONNECTION?

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) has launched a manhunt for three Cebu-based drug suspects earlier summoned by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to shed light on their alleged links to the country’s drug trade.

An “inter unit coordination” to trace the whereabouts of the three people is currently being conducted by CIDG and other units of the PNP.

The three suspected drug dealers — linked by police to Cebu businessman Peter Go Lim — are said to be still operating in Cebu but assuming different aliases.

The DOJ subpoena pertained to a drug case investigation being conducted on Lim and self-confessed drug lord Roland “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr.

While the DOJ order bore the names of Lim, Espinosa, Rowen “Yawa” Secretaria and six others believed to be operating outside Cebu, the subpoena only had the aliases of the three other Cebu-based drug suspects.

Aside from Lim’s address, there were also no specific addresses written on the DOJ order for police to be able to locate the other Cebu-based suspects.

“It’s the reason why until now we haven’t served the subpoena yet (on the others),” Amancia said.

Lim was served his subpoena last week at his residence in Mabolo, Cebu City.

Lim and several others were ordered to appear before the DOJ on August 14 and 17 at 10 o’clock in the morning.

“Ang usa namatay na. (But) there are other personalities nga naa pa, buhi pero alias lang gigamit, (One already died; but there are other personalities who are still alive using aliases). So that is the thing we have to do (to get their real names),” CIDG-7 deputy director Chief Insp. Hector Amancia said.

Amancia was alluding to Secretaria, a suspected drug lord from Cebu, who was killed in an alleged shootout with police operatives May of 2016 at his hideout on Banacon Island, Bohol.

Aside from Lim, Secretaria, Espinosa, and the three Cebuano suspected drug dealers, there are six other respondents in the case filed by CIDG’s Major Crimes Investigation Unit before the DOJ.

The others are convicted drug lord Peter Co, alleged drug supplier Lovely Adam Impal, Marcelo Adorco, Max Miro, Ruel Malindangan and Jun Pepito.

While Impal has surrendered to Camp Crame, the others who are said to be operating outside Cebu have remained unaccounted for.