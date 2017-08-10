Search for article

P12-M worth of shabu seized from two women

09:23 AM August 10th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, August 10th, 2017 09:23 AM

(CDN PHOTO/BENJIE TALISIC)

MORE than P12 million worth of suspected shabu was seized from a female college student and another woman in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City early on Thursday.

Mheacy Empasis, an Education student, and 46-year old Trinidad Lumactud were arrested after two months of surveillance in Barangay Tisa.

The female suspects yielded 1,075 grams of shabu worth P12.6 million.

Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, head of the City Intelligence Branch, said the 23-year old college student has links with an inmate in Cebu City Jail.

Empasis is tagged as a Level 2 drug pusher, according to Navida.  Lumactud is allegedly the student’s cohort.

