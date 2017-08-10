Motorcycle-riding men rob three students

Three female architecture students from Cebu Institute of Technology were robbed by two unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Sangat, San Fernando Town, Cebu on August 9, Wednesday evening.

The victims were, Dianne Lauronal, 21, from Barangay Sangat, San Fernando, Cebu, Eralum Manto, 21, from Barangay Malolos, Barili, and Mary Mundala, 23, from Barangay Parian, Cebu City.

According to San Fernando Police Chief Insp. Adrian Nalua, the students were heading to the house of Lauronal to finish their project when the two men took Lauronal’s bag which contained P50,000 worth of gadgets.

Police have yet to identify the suspects.