Dynacast beats Core Pacific to grab Division B lead in SHAABAA

THE 2001 Dynacast grabbed the solo lead in the standings over in Division B as they bested the 2000 Core Pacific, 31-26, in a low-scoring, high-spirited affair in the 22nd Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletics Association (SHAABAA) Basketball Tournament Powered by Common Ground last Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Batch 2001 leaned on a incredible second half defensive stand which saw them hold Batch 2000 without a single point to build a 17-9 halftime lead. Jason Arquisola was at the tip of Dynacast’s attack as he piled on 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the squad to a perfect 3-0 win-loss record.

Core Pacific suffered their first loss of the tournament after winning their first two assignments.

In other matches, 1999 Autolab blew away Chick@Phil, 46-23, for their first win of the season. Agile forward Jeremy Huang paced the winners with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

The 1996 White Gold Club also crushed 1992 Silver Anniversary, 69-32, for their second win in three tries.

Hulking big man Gio Borromeo tallied 16 points and five boards in just over 10 minutes of action while Junie Alejandro chalked up 11 points, three rebounds and four assists. Jacob Soberano added 10 markers as 1992 fell to 0-3.