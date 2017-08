WANTING to buy a new motorcycle? Or do you just want to check out the latest in the market? Head on to J Centre Mall for the Honda Cebu Invasion!

Last July 29, Honda unveiled the all-new Honda XRM 125 with celebrity guest Joseph Marco gracing the event.

Sign up for a free test ride at the mall’s parking area today until August 19. Get to participate in fun games happening every Saturday and Sunday.

J Centre Mall is located at A.S. Fortuna St., Bakilid, Mandaue City.