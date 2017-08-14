Nexus gives back to nature and community



LAST July 15, Nexus Real Estate Corporation conducted a Tree Planting Activity at Barangay Lawaan III, Talisay City, Cebu in cooperation with the health workers and officials of the said barangay.

With the theme “Magkahiusa, Magtanum para sa Malamboong Kumunidad”, the company continues to be an active steward to integrate a healthy environment and promote sustainability where their projects are located.

Aside from developing lands and building quality homes, Nexus also fosters the preservation of nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

One key project of the company is the Antara Condominium which promotes an eco-conscious lifestyle, allocating 70% open space for recreational amenities; a sign of the company’s commitment to the people and to the environment.

Turning 11 years in the real estate industry, Nexus continues to live by its mantra “Building dreams, developing lives”.

Continuing with the corporate objectives that the company actively pursues, Nexus Real Estate Corporation has formally handed over the Senior Citizen’s Park to the residents of Lawaan III, Talisay City Cebu last July 18.

The activity was headed by NEXUS CEO Shanna T. Lopez together with AVP Ernesto Ocasiones Jr. and Barangay Captain Delia Ybanez.

The senior citizens were all smiles as they participated in the aerobic exercise, enjoyed the short programme with their healthy snacks and brought home goodie bags.

The company believes that senior citizens hold an important role in the social fabric in the society.

Nexus also continues to engage in more charitable activities and contribute to the improvement of the community.