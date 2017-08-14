Cafe owners ask police to also patrol their area at night

A COUPLE who operates a cafe located along Gorordo Avenue in Barangay Camputhaw, Cebu City is asking the police to also patrol their area at night to deter criminality.

“(With) police presence at night time, burglary will be lessened (in our area),” said Louella Alix.

Louella said that she and her husband Rudy have fallen victims to burglars at least three times this year already.

The most recent incident was the attempted break-in of their cafe which they discovered on Saturday afternoon.

Louella said that the still unidentified suspects destroyed the lack of the roll-up steel doors of its living room and the front door grill gate.

They had the incident recorded on the blotter of the Fuente Osmeña Police Station.

The couple also surrendered to the police a chisel they found near their cafe and which was believed was used by the suspects during the break-in.

Louella said they were lucky to have only lost P120 because they do not normally leave a huge amount of cash on their cash box.