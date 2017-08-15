Rape suspect killed in police shootout

A RAPE suspect was killed in a police shootout in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City Monday night.

Jaime Catolpos, 28, was killed after he reportedly draw his gun and aimed it at police officers at M. Velez Street in Barangay Guadalupe.

According to SPO2 Leo Galiego of Guadalupe PNP, the police station received a phone call regarding an armed person at M. Velez St. Responding officers saw Catolpos attempted to pull the trigger.

Senior Insp. Henry Orbiso, OIC of Guadalupe Police Station, said his team found out that a rape complaint has just been filed against Catolpos hours before he was shot dead.

Catolpos allegedly raped the 15-year old daughter of his ex-fiancée.

Orbiso added that aside from the rape complaint, Catolpos was reported to have links with a fraternity in Cebu and was also involved in murder incidents.

The suspect was brought to Cebu City Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

His firearm was given to the crime laboratory for a forensic ballistic examination.