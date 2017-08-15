7 jail guards ordered relieved for ‘drug use’

Seven jail guards under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7) who tested positive for illegal drug use, were ordered relieved from their posts.

Four of them are contesting the BJMP’s relief order.

Among those relieved are Jail Officer (JO1) Rolly Jozin Diaz of the Carcar City Jail, JO1 Michael Angelo Alburo of the Cebu City Operation Second Chance, and JO1 Reynaldo Albeos of the Bogo City Jail. They were found to have breached the agency’s trust.

They were among seven BJMP personnel who were tested positive for illegal drug use during random drug tests conducted from July 31, 2016 to June 30, 2017.

The four other jail guards are contesting the BJMP’s relief order. The BJMP withheld their identities pending the resolution of their appeal.

BJMP Regional Director Dennis Rocamora said that the relief of the three jail guards should serve as a lesson for others not to engage in illegal drugs.

“We do not tolerate jail officers who use illegal drugs which is contrary to the campaign of President Duterte,” he said.

“We followed the right procedure and exercise due process in removing them from the BJMP,” he added.

Dennis Aliño, a BJMP lawyer said it is possible that the erring jail guards are also involved in the entry of contraband inside the different jails.

“We do not deny that there are some jail guards who used drugs, and even connived with inmates just to earn money,” Aliño said.