Cabal: Slain cop’s wife was pregnant when killed in shootout

RIZALYN Quiamco, the wife of slain cop PO3 Ryan Quiamco, was pregnant when she died on Tuesday night.

This was confirmed by Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, the Regional Intelligence Division-7 chief.

Cabal said Rizalyn was on the early stage of pregnancy when she was involved in a shootout with police, along with her husband, Ryan in Talisay City.

Rizalyn succumbed to gunshot wounds in her body and was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital in Cebu City, said Cabal.

The slain cop, meanwhile, died on the spot when he tried to shoot it out with policemen as he evaded arrest shortly after he was subjected to a drug bust.

The Quiamco couple drove an Isuzu D-Max car.