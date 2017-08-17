BRT, LRT can coexist in Cebu — Senator Ejercito

THE Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) can coexist here as long as each of these modes of transportation can ease the traffic situation in Cebu.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said this as he expressed his support to both projects.

Ejercito also said that while the BRT might be best in Cebu City, the LRT would be an ideal transportation system intended for towns and municipalities all over the province.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am for the BRT and the LRT in Cebu. I would really push for them, … but it would be better for the LRT to expand in the province because the railway system, for me, would serve as the backbone of our economy,” said Ejercito, one of the speakers yesterday of the Cebu Province Federalism Forum at the Capitol.

He also said during his speech at the forum, which was attended by several high-ranking government officials, that federalism would be necessary to speed up the implementation of these modern modes of transportation in Cebu.

“It is now my commitment to expedite the transportation system, especially here in Cebu for the cities and towns to develop,” he said.

The BRT was introduced by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in 2008 while the LRT was a proposal made by Michael Dino, the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas, last January.

Gov’t execs to ride public transport bill

Meanwhile, Ejercito also said a bill has been filed before the House of Representatives requiring all public officials to ride any form of public transport system during rush hour on weekdays to empathize with the commuting public.

“It’s a very good idea — to have public officials experience the public transport once a month. We will know the real situation of riding today’s public utility vehicles. As for me, I don’t mind riding any type of public transportation,” he said.

House Bill 6195, sponsored by Rep. Neil Abayon of the AANGAT Tayo party-list, was filed on Wednesday.

The bill proposes that all elected and appointed government officials and department heads ride any mode of public land transport en route to their work and official businesses during the rush hours in the weekday.

It stated that these public officials must ride either passenger buses, commuter trains, taxis, light rails, public utility jeepneys and tricycles, and transport network vehicle service (TVNS). It will also require them to travel economy class aboard airline planes at least once a month.

He, however, said that he had yet to study the bill before deciding on making a Senate version of it.