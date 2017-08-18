Ex-cop escapes, two cohorts arrested in Liloan buy-bust

A FORMER policeman evaded arrest during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tayud, Liloan on Thursday night.

Joel Redillas Sabang, who was the subject of the joint operation of Liloan and Consolacion drug enforcement units for allegedly selling illegal drugs, ran after he sensed that he was negotiating with a poseur-buyer in Purok Kawayan, Barangay Tayud past 9 PM.

Police Supt. Mina Domingo, OIC of Consolacion Police Station, said Sabang was identified by another suspected drug peddler, Rechel Bugtai, as the source of shabu in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, Sabang was a former cop in Jagna, Bohol. Police has yet to determine the reason of Sabang’s termination from service.

Sabang’s cohorts, Jason Entrampas Jr. and Dino Pepito were arrested in the anti-drugs operation.

The arrested suspects yielded more than P2000 worth of shabu.

Consolacion and Liloan police are currently conducting hot pursuit operation against the former policeman.