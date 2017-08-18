Two victims of online sexual exploitation rescued in Lapu-lapu

TWO minors were rescued from an alleged online sexual exploitation in Lapu-lapu City on Friday morning.

In an entrapment operation conducted by Lapu-lapu City Police, the adult who allegedly exploited the two 14-year old girls was also arrested in a residential house at Sitio Salvage, Barangay Looc past 9 AM.

The International Justice Mission (IJM) stated on its press release that the 20-year old female suspect identified as Kristy Mae Arrisgado reportedly used smartphones to record videos of the minors doing lewd acts, and sold the video footage to foreigners through the Internet.

Lapu-lapu police confiscated the gadgets used by the suspect.

Personnel from the Women and Children’s Protection Desk in Central Visayas, Department of Social Welfare and Development-7 and the IJM also joined the entrapment operation.

Police said they will file criminal complaints against the suspect for violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and Anti-Child Pornography Act in relation to Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Arrisgado is now under the custody of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3 in Barangay Looc while the victims were brought to the headquarters of the DSWD – 7 to undergo psycho-social therapy.