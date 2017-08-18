Judges, court workers told: Exercise prudence in using social media

BE careful. With the rise of social media, the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) has called on trial judges and court employees to exercise prudence in posting photographs, liking posts and making comments in social networking sites.

In a circular dated August 17, 2017, Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez said much is expected of members of the judiciary and other court employees due to the higher standard of integrity, candor, and fairness reposed on them.

“As the visible personification of law and justice, judges and court employees have a higher standard of conduct. The standard of conduct expected from members of judiciary is much higher than an ordinary man,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thus, judges and court personnel are reminded to conduct themselves in a way that would not call into question the dignity of the judiciary. Judges and court personnel must be above suspicion,” he added.

Copies of the circular were sent by the OCA to all first and second level trial courts nationwide. The circular was issued after OCA observed that some judges and court personnel have been active in social networking sites by sharing personal photographs and updates as well as posting their views and comments on certain issues and current events.

“While judges and court employees are not prohibited from engaging in social media, they are reminded that when they do, they do not thereby shed off their status as members of the judiciary,” Marquez said.

He said using of social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram is an exercise of freedom of expression, but there are restrictions upon a judge’s conduct inherent in the judicial office.