‘This one’s for dad’

Yong Larrazabal victorious in race held in honor of late father

Running patron Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III may have accomplished a myriad of international marathons but his victory in yesterday’s University Run 12 run will have a special place in his heart.

Larrazabal, who has competed in major international marathons such as the prestigious Boston Marathon, emerged champion in the 10-kilometer race of the UR12, clocking 47 minutes and 33 seconds.

What makes this win special is the fact that the race, which had its starting and finish line at the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) campus at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, was held in honor of his father Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal Jr., who passed away last June 29.

It was just fitting that he dedicated the victory to the man who founded CDU.

“My victory is dedicated to my dad,” he said. “This run for me is very special because the official route passed around CDU, which he founded and built. It’s a significant run for me considering that the family just finished our 40-day [mourning period],” he added.

40 days

Yong said preparing for the race wasn’t easy because he was not able to train regularly because of the 40-day mourning period. But he still succeeded with flying colors.

“It was my first run after 40 days so I was not that confident but I was really inspired to run because I dedicated it to my dad. I was really relaxed and I had no difficulties during the race,” Yong said.

Yong’s best time in a 10k run is 39:40, which he accomplished in California, USA.

Yong, who has also won several 21k titles in the alumni category of the Saint Ignatius Run, bested triathlete Tyron Tan, who finished second with a time of 51:04. Renzo Mark Pataganas settled for third place, clocking 51:04.

In the women’s 10k race, Multi-titled marathoner Lizane Abella emerged on top after finishing in 42:54.

Karla Cosep (48:50) and Jane Ong (1:03.57) finished second and third, respectively.

A total of 2,500 runners joined the annual race held in line with CDU’s University Week.

“I am very thankful to the people who took part of the race. I saw my relatives run a 10k for the first time as well as people who were part of my dad’s life. Regular runners joined us because they also wanted to get the finisher’s medal that has my father’s face engraved in it,” said Yong.