Youth group calls for end to illegal drug-related killings

AT LEAST 20 members of the militant group Akbayan Youth converged at the junction of Colon Street and Osmeňa Boulevard on Monday after to denounce the brutal war on drugs of the administration.

They said the war on drugs victimized innocent people and small time illegal drug players.

The group braved the rains and held a protest action on Colon Street in downtown Cebu City to denounce the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos who was shot dead by police officers during a drug operation in Caloocan City last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groups brought banners with messages that sought justice for the death of the Grade 11 pupil.

They also lighted candles for the teenager and the other victims of extra judicial killings.