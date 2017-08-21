Search for article

Youth group calls for end to illegal drug-related killings

05:00 PM August 21st, 2017

By: Chris Ligan, USJ-R Intern Rosalie O. Abatayo, August 21st, 2017 05:00 PM

Members of a youth group held protest for the victims of the extrajudicial killings. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

AT LEAST 20 members of the militant group Akbayan Youth converged at the junction of Colon Street and Osmeňa Boulevard on Monday after to denounce the brutal war on drugs of the administration.

They said the war on drugs victimized innocent people and small time illegal drug players.

The group braved the rains and held a protest action on Colon Street in downtown Cebu City to denounce the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos who was shot dead by police officers during a drug operation in Caloocan City last week.

The groups brought banners with messages that sought justice for the death of the Grade 11 pupil.

They also lighted candles for the teenager and the other victims of extra judicial killings.

