Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino ‘Patay na Si Hesus’ wins jury prize, two other films honored

TWO days before the weeklong Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) 2017 ends, three films received awards during the Thanksgiving Night at Whitespace Manila in Makati City last Sunday, Aug. 20.

“Birdshot” directed by Mikhail Red won the Critic’s Choice Award.

Red, on his Facebook account, posted: “BIRDSHOT wins the critic’s choice award for the first ever Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino!

Congratulations to our awesome cast and crew! Please watch our film! Now showing in cinemas nationwide!”

“Birdshot” is a story of a young girl who mistakenly shot an endangered and protected Philippine Eagle. Starring John Arcilla, Arnold Reyes, Ku Aquino and Mary Joy Apostol, the film is produced by Pamela L. Reyes and presented by TBA Studios, PelikulaRed and CJ Entertainment.

Apostol, on her Facebook account said, “#birdshot wins the critic’s choice award for the first ever Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino!

Thank you so much! Direk Mikhail Red and Ate Pamela L. Reyes sa trust!”

Posted on the film’s official Facebook page is a message of thanks for its supporters and everyone who watched the movie.

“Patuloy ang paglipad natin, mga ka-birds!!!

Thank you Film Development Council of the Philippines for making Birdshot the Critics’ Choice of the first ever Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino!!!!!!!! We hope you can catch this award-winning film.

May hanggang August 22 pa po! Wooooooooooo! #Birdshookt.” “Birdshot” won best film in the Asian Future section in last year’s Tokyo International Film Festival. Meanwhile, “Patay Na Si Hesus,” the only Bisaya film in the 12-movie PPP lineup, was recognized with the Jury’s Choice Award. Director Victor Villanueva, on his Facebook account, posted: “Jury Prize Award #PatayNaSiHesus #PistaNgPelikulangPilipino.”

“Patay Na Si Hesus” is a comedy-drama which tells the story of a dysfunctional family brought together on a road trip from Cebu to Dumaguete City. Hours before the Thanksgiving Night, Villanueva also had a long post on his Facebook account, “Medyo taas pero salamat kaayo sa mga nananaw, expressing their love and support via posts, twitter at pms etc.

When we started making Patay na si Hesus, daghan ni ingon na way ganahan mu tanaw ug binisaya na salida, i tagalog nalang daw para mas marketable. Gahi man mig ulo ni padayun gihapon mi.

Kulbaan mi pag sugod kay maybe were right, pero karon na happy mi sa kadaghan ni tanaw ug suporta, ug katong ni ingon ug ingon ato they are now happy that they were proven wrong, naa gyu’y mga bisaya na ganahan mu tanaw ug salida that feels like home.

Ingon sila, historical daw ning panghitabo-a na naay usa ka salida na regional na nagpakatawa sa tibuok pilipinas.

We feel happy and honored na nag enjoy ni ana.” Topbilled by Jaclyn Jose, Chai Fonacier, Melde Montañez, Angelina Kanapi and Vincent Viado, the film is written by Fatrick Tabada and produced by Bianca Balbuena and Moira Lang.

Rounding up the list of honorees is “100 Tula Para kay Stella” which got the Audience’s Choice Award.

The film’s director, John Paul Laxamana posted on his Instagram (@jplaxamana ) and Facebook accounts: “#100TulaParaKayStella receives the People’s Choice Award during the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino Thanksgiving Night!

Received this award with @calebmusik21 @kramseph@larsmagbanua at Whitespace Manila.”

”100 Tula Para Kay Stella” is about Fidel played by JC Santos who writes 100 poems for his college crush, Stella portrayed by Bela Padilla. On his Facebook account, Laxamana praised Liza Dino-Seguerra, chairman of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

“Congrats sa kapitan ng PPP! So awed by her dedication and passion for the development of Philippine Cinema! Mabuhay ka!,” he said.