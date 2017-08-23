Search for article

Pinoys win gold in men’s 200m and decathlon in SEA Games

11:03 PM August 23rd, 2017

Timothy Anthony Beram of the Philippines captured the gold in the men’s 200-meter final at the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Wednesday night, August 23.

Beram, whose parents are from Mandaue City leaned on a fast start and a torrid finish to win the country’s second gold of the night clocking 20.84 seconds.

Thailand’s Jiraphong Meenapra took the silver in 21.22 seconds while Malaysia’s Thevarr Gunasegaran won bronze with a time of 21.26 seconds.

Earlier, Aries Toledo leaned on a dominating performance in the 1,500m to snatch the gold in decathlon.

