Three minors were caught by police for holding a pot session in Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City, Cebu on August 25, early morning.

Police Supt. Raymundo Enriquez said they were conducting an anti-criminality operation in the area when they noticed the minors along the road, doing a pot session.

Seized from them were five pieces of marijuana sticks and a medium pack of marijuana leaves.

The minors will be turned over to the social workers.