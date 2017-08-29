Ombudsman Morales ‘not privy’ to nephew’s alleged Customs dealings

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales on Tuesday said she does not have any knowledge about the activities of her nephew and presidential son-in-law Mans Carpio after the latter was accused of having illegal dealings with the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“Well, I’m not privy to any moves or any activities or anything that my relatives are into. So I have no reaction,” Morales told reporters at the Senate.

Asked if she was aware about Mans’ “reputation” within the Customs community, she said: “I don’t know about his reputation.”

Morales attended the Finance committee’s hearing on the Office of the Ombudsman’s proposed budget for 2018.

Mans is the son of the Ombudsman’s brother Atty. Lucas Carpio Jr., husband of Court of Appeals Justice Agnes Reyes Carpio.

During the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on the P6.4-billion drug shipment from China, resigned BOC intelligence service chief Neil Estrella confirmed that the husband of presidential daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, visited former BOC commissioner Nicanor Faeldon’s office.