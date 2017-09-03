Tuburan councilor’s son nabbed

SELLING ILLEGAL DRUGS

The son of an incumbent town councilor in Tuburan town, a municipality approximately 80 kilometers northwest of Cebu City, was arrested on Saturday afternoon for allegedly selling illegal drugs in the area.

Clint Ondoy, 42, was arrested by police officers of the Tuburan Police Station during a buy-bust operation, said PO3 Eric Diamante of the Tuburan Police Station in a phone interview on Sunday.

Seized from the suspect were 0.45 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P5,000.

Diamante said that they are also checking possible leads as to where Ondoy got his supply of illegal drugs and his alleged link to a wanted person in the town.

Diamante said that they had monitored Ondoy, the son of Tuburan town Councilor Eduardo Ondoy, for four months after they received reports of his alleged illegal drug activity.

“We received reports from concerned citizens -concerned, anonymous, citizens – reporting they saw the suspect selling believed to be packets of shabu in Sitio Langtad of Barangay Mangga. Before we set up the entrapment operation in this place, we did some validation which ran up to three months,” Diamante said.

Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante refused to comment on the arrest of the son of Councilor Ondoy, but Mayor Diamante said that he would continue to support President Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“In Tuburan, we continue to give our full support on President Duterte’s war against illegal drugs,” he said.

Diamante said that Councilor Ondoy admitted that his son had been into illegal drugs after his son broke up with his wife.

“He (Councilor Ondoy) told us that the reason could be the fact that the younger Ondoy and his wife were separated. He had problems with his now-estranged wife The councilor’s son was probably depressed,” said PO3 Diamante.

He said that they would file illegal drug charges against the suspect today.