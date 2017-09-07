Random drug test on Cebu City firefighters

About 159 personnel of the Cebu City fire station underwent a surprise drug test today, starting Thursday morning.

The random drug test is part of the internal cleansing of the regional Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-7) that started during their 26th anniversary last month.

“We are doing this to make sure that no one in our organization (BFP) is involved in any drug-related activities,” BFP Regional Director Samuel Tadeo said.

Yesterday 11 out of 36 fire stations in Bohol, 142 personnel, underwent surprise drug test.

During last month’s test, 122 of the BFP officials and personnel tested negative for drug use.