A memorable Grandparents Day at SM Supermalls

Create memories with lolo and lola on events intended for them at the SM Supermalls this month of September for the Grandparents’ Day.

Starting September 6, visit the Mountain Wing Atrium as SM Seaside City Cebu offers great deals on thematic buys and sumptuous food fare plus heart-warming entertainment from the Philharmonic and UUU Japanese Orchestra on September 9, 2 PM.

A special mass for all the grandparents will be happening at the Northwing Atrium on September 10 at 9 AM. After the mass, families may enjoy activities at the Event Centre of SM City Cebu starting 1 PM. Admire the various masterpieces on display at the art exhibit dubbed Art With Apo. Head on to the photo booth to have your pictures taken with your lolo and lola.

Enjoy perks and great values at SM City Consolacion and Savemore Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu and get your groove on with the Sounds of the 60’s Fitness Party on September 8.

Check out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official), SM City Cebu (Official), and SM City Consolacion( Official) on Facebook for updates on promos and events.