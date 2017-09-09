Two Gisela Boniel slay suspects file complaints vs Cabal, 7 other cops

THE arresting officers of the two suspects linked to the killing of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel are facing criminal and administrative complaints before the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office and the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas, respectively.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, head of the Regional Intelligence Branch (RID-7), and seven other police officials are facing eight counts of criminal complaints at the Prosecutor’s Office of Bohol province for unlawful arrest, arbitrary detention, violation of domicile, grave coercion, grave threats, kidnapping and serious illegal detention, and violations of Republic Act No. 7438 (An Act Defining Certain Rights of Persons Arrested) and Republic Act No. 9745 (Anti-Torture Act).

ADVERTISEMENT

Two counts of administrative complaints were also filed against Cabal and the seven other police officers before the Office of the Ombudsman–Visayas yesterday for violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

This developed after lawyer Inocencio dela Cerna, the legal counsel of suspects Brian Sayson and Lobo Boniel filed the complaints against Cabal and the seven other police officers from Bien Unido Police Station in Bien Unido town, Bohol, who are Cabal’s co-respondents in both complaints: They are SPO1 Alexander Garcia, PO3 Angelo Avenido, PO3 Virgilio Otara, PO3 Lloyd Garcia, PO1 Frederick Enriquez, PO1 Emmanuel Pagalan, and PO3 Ally Bornillo.

Dela Cerna earlier announced their camp’s intention to file cases against the police officers for arresting Lobo and Sayson whose names were not included in the warrant of arrest served on Sayson on August 23.

“In this regard, we strongly request that these same persons be placed under preventive suspension so that their offices may not be used to influence the investigation of the above-entitled administrative cases,” the suspects’ legal counsel, lawyer Inocencio Dela Cerna, stated on the complaint-letter.

Dela Cerna’s associate, lawyer Ophie Easter Bragat, told reporters yesterday that they identified the names of the respondents through a blotter report made at the Bien Unido Police Station following the arrest of Lobo and Sayson.

“The arrest was made without their (Lobo and Sayson) names. They were referred to as John Does. These seven policemen are those who arrested Lobo and Sayson under the instruction of Supt. Cabal,” she explained.

Police arrested Sayson and Boniel last August 23 after an arrest warrant was apparently issued by a court in Cebu City presiding over the cases. But 20 hours later, they were released from the custody of the Bien Unido Police Station after their names were not found on the perusal of arrest warrant.

Hoylar, on the other hand, was implicated but he was not arrested. However, the panel of prosecutors in Tagbilaran City cleared the charges on illegal detention and kidnapping lodged against Sayson and Hoylar last August 29.

Dela Cerna said they will file a motion for reconsideration to drop the charges made upon Lobo and Allan Delos Reyes, who was also implicated but not arrested.

Nine suspects were tagged in the killing of Bien Unido mayor Gisela, which includes her husband, Bohol Provincial Board (PB) Member Niño Rey Boniel, who remains as the primary suspect.