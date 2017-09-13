No hospital deposit for injured CPPO cops at UCMed, St. Vincent

THE Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) has entered into an agreement with the University of Cebu Medical Center (UC-Med) and St. Vincent General Hospital on Monday.

Under the agreement, policemen who are injured while on duty can avail of medical treatment from UC-Med and St. Vincent General Hospital without having to deposit an initial amount.

They and their dependents are also entitled to a 10 percent discount for medical and laboratory services.

Candice Gotianuy, president of UC-Med and St. Vincent hospital, said the move is their way of giving back to the law enforcers.

“Our policemen protect us. This is our little way of thanking them and giving back to the ones who ensure our safety,” Gotianuy said.

Gotianuy, the daughter of businessman and lawyer Augusto Go, also promised to give scholarship grants to dependents of provincial police officers who died during police operations, and a 10 to 30 percent discount on tuition to the dependents of CPPO personnel who enroll at the University of Cebu.

Gotianuy said the program will soon apply to the regional policemen depending on the feedback that the program is getting. /USJ-R Journalism Intern Rosalie O. Abatayo