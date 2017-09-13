Westbrook to sign 10-year extension with Jordan Brand

RUSSELL Westbrook played the best basketball of his life for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, winning the 2016 NBA Most Valuable Player award in the process.

His efforts on the court have been rewarded, as the spitfire guard will reportedly sign an approximately $200 million 10-year extension with the Jordan Brand.

The deal, as per ESPN’s Nick DePaula, will be the most lucrative ever in the history of Jordan athletes.

The 28-year-old UCLA product is coming off a five-year deal with NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature brand, which he signed in 2013.

With his stock getting higher after winning the league’s biggest individual award, the Jordan Brand took the opportunity to lock up one of the most sought-after stars in today’s game.

Although details of the deal remain scarce, DePaula said Westbrook’s first ever signature line of shoes is also expected to be released.

Given the enigmatic superstar’s flair for the dramatic—both inside the court and when it comes to fashion—the shoe will be “unlike anything that Jordan Brand has done before.”

Furthermore, the Jordan Brand also pledged to support Westbrook’s “Why Not?” Foundation and sweetened the deal with an “ambassador clause,” which would keep him with the company after even after his retirement.