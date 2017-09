ABOUT 95 rifles and guns were surrendered by local officials and private citizens to police in Ronda town in Cebu’s 2nd district Thursday, Sept. 14.

The firearms, along with hundreds of ammunition, were surrendered by Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco, Vice Mayor Jonah Jhon Ungab and other persons.

Mayor Blanco turned over two M16 rifles and 40 pieces of ammunition while Ungab yielded his M4 rifle and one .45 pistol to police.