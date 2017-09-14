USPF called for “bench clearing”; Game vs UC halted

IN WHAT was arguably the most controversial finish to date, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters authored an 81-55 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in a match that did not even finish after the entire Panthers team was thrown out of the game.

The trouble started with 1:17 left in the game when game official Ronaldo Meloling was confronted by several Panthers for allegedly threatening point guard Clyde Avancena.

A melee ensued with coaches and players alike entering the fray to try and get a piece of the official who they felt had not been giving them a fair shake of the calls.

In an interview, Avancena said that the errant pass that the said referee got incensed over was purely a missed one and that he had no intention of hitting him.

Avancena relayed that the referee told him “Usba pa gali to, atngan taka sa gawas. Makit-an tika, kulatahon gyud tika (Do it again and I’ll see you outside. If I see you, I’ll really maul you.)” Those words were heard by several Panthers, which triggered the fracas.

Deputy Commissioner Danny Duran defended his officials and said that the pass was thrown with the intent of hitting the referee.

UC bolstered its record to 5-4 (win-loss) while USPF fell to 3-6.