Inmate commits suicide in Lapu-Lapu City

A 37-year old detainee at Hoops Dome Police Station in Lapu-Lapu City was found hanging inside the detention cell’s toilet early morning on Saturday, just about three hours after he was arrested.

Marlon Pabillo was found suspended by another inmate, with a towel tied on his neck around 6 AM today.

Pabillo was arrested for possession of illegal drugs and resistance to person in authority at 3:30 AM.

According to initial reports from the Hoops Dome police, Pabillo was no longer responding when the members of the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation tried to revive him.